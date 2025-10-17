Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

U.S. President Donald Trump said his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Hungary will "most likely" be bilateral.

"We like Viktor Orban. He likes him [Putin], I like him. It's a safe country. They're doing a very good job. He's a good leader in the sense of running his country. So, we decided that we'll be with Viktor Orban, and he'll be, I think, a very good host," he said during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Asked whether Zelenskyy would join their meeting with the Kremlin leader, Trump said it would "most likely" be bilateral, as there is "hostility" between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"Most likely, it will be a double meeting, but we will have President Zelenskyy in touch," the U.S. leader said.