Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:58 17.10.2025

Trump: Most likely it's going to be double meeting in Hungary, we will have Zelenskyy in touch

1 min read

U.S. President Donald Trump said his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Hungary will "most likely" be bilateral.

"We like Viktor Orban. He likes him [Putin], I like him. It's a safe country. They're doing a very good job. He's a good leader in the sense of running his country. So, we decided that we'll be with Viktor Orban, and he'll be, I think, a very good host," he said during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Asked whether Zelenskyy would join their meeting with the Kremlin leader, Trump said it would "most likely" be bilateral, as there is "hostility" between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"Most likely, it will be a double meeting, but we will have President Zelenskyy in touch," the U.S. leader said.

Tags: #hungary #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

21:57 17.10.2025
Trump: I think Putin wants to end war

Trump: I think Putin wants to end war

21:42 17.10.2025
Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

21:32 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

21:29 17.10.2025
Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

21:22 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

21:19 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump is well aware of situation on front in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Trump is well aware of situation on front in Ukraine

20:40 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

Zelenskyy arrives at White House, met by Trump

18:06 17.10.2025
Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

15:06 17.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary

Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary

14:36 17.10.2025
Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later

Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later

HOT NEWS

Trump: We to speak with Zelenskyy about my talk with Putin

Zelenskyy-Trump: Putin not ready to end war, but Russia not succeeding on battlefield

Ukraine has proposal to USA regarding drones, Tomahawk missiles to be launched only at military targets

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump steps to force Putin to sit at negotiating table

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

LATEST

Klitschko: 13 veterans undergoing rehabilitation at Kyiv Human Titans prosthetics center

Trump: We're going to speak with Zelenskyy about Tomahawk missiles

Трамп: обговоримо з Зеленським питання ракет Tomahawk

USA may provide Ukraine with older Tomahawk missiles, vulnerable to Russian air defense – media

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Military aid to Ukraine fell by 43% this summer – media

Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

AD
AD