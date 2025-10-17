Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:06 17.10.2025

Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary

2 min read
Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary
Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk took part in a number of strategic meetings with American partners as part of a working visit of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Friday, in particular, meetings were held with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, heads and CEOs of leading American energy companies - Bechtel, Fluence Energy, GE Vernova, Holtec International, Invenergy, Jacobs, Mercuria, Parsons, TechMet USA, Venture Global and Westinghouse Electric Company.

According to the report, at the meeting with Chris Wright, specific projects were discussed that open up opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership and will contribute to the reconstruction and modernization of the Ukrainian energy sector.

"In particular, we discussed nuclear energy and liquefied gas (…) I am glad to continue our fruitful dialogue with the Minister, because literally a week ago we had a meaningful online conversation," Hrynchuk noted.

Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation also discussed with the heads of energy companies the prospects for the implementation of joint short-term and long-term projects and their financing, in particular, initiatives related to oil, gas and nuclear energy.

As reported with reference to an interview with Bloomberg in September by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, the company is negotiating with individual American producers about direct supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine.

As of September this year, the share of American LNG in Ukrainian imports provided by Naftogaz, according to Bloomberg, was 10%.

In 2025, Naftogaz, within the framework of a partnership with the Polish state concern ORLEN, imported more than 400 million cubic meters of American liquefied gas to Ukraine.

Tags: #american #zelenskyy #energy_minister #meetings

MORE ABOUT

18:06 17.10.2025
Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

14:24 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

10:38 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

10:06 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

09:21 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

09:00 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

09:11 16.10.2025
Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

21:15 15.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

21:13 15.10.2025
Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

20:20 15.10.2025
Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Defense Forces successfully stop enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

LATEST

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

AD
AD