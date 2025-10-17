Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary

Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk took part in a number of strategic meetings with American partners as part of a working visit of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Friday, in particular, meetings were held with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, heads and CEOs of leading American energy companies - Bechtel, Fluence Energy, GE Vernova, Holtec International, Invenergy, Jacobs, Mercuria, Parsons, TechMet USA, Venture Global and Westinghouse Electric Company.

According to the report, at the meeting with Chris Wright, specific projects were discussed that open up opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership and will contribute to the reconstruction and modernization of the Ukrainian energy sector.

"In particular, we discussed nuclear energy and liquefied gas (…) I am glad to continue our fruitful dialogue with the Minister, because literally a week ago we had a meaningful online conversation," Hrynchuk noted.

Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation also discussed with the heads of energy companies the prospects for the implementation of joint short-term and long-term projects and their financing, in particular, initiatives related to oil, gas and nuclear energy.

As reported with reference to an interview with Bloomberg in September by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, the company is negotiating with individual American producers about direct supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine.

As of September this year, the share of American LNG in Ukrainian imports provided by Naftogaz, according to Bloomberg, was 10%.

In 2025, Naftogaz, within the framework of a partnership with the Polish state concern ORLEN, imported more than 400 million cubic meters of American liquefied gas to Ukraine.