Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:46 16.10.2025

Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

1 min read
Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had a conversation with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric on key issues of the bilateral agenda.

"I had a call with my Serbian colleague Marko Djuric. I thanked for Serbia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We exchanged views on key issues of our bilateral agenda, as well as European security and integration processes," Sybiha said on the X social network.

He also briefed his Serbian colleague about the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities and peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Tags: #mfa #conversation #serbia

MORE ABOUT

19:11 16.10.2025
Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns new wave of repression by Russian invaders against Crimean Tatar people

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns new wave of repression by Russian invaders against Crimean Tatar people

16:47 16.10.2025
Serbian embassy resumes work in Kyiv, hold reception

Serbian embassy resumes work in Kyiv, hold reception

20:19 14.10.2025
Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

13:47 11.10.2025
Ukraine, UAE aim to strengthen cooperation and long-term partnership

Ukraine, UAE aim to strengthen cooperation and long-term partnership

20:01 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

21:05 07.10.2025
Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

20:35 02.10.2025
Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

20:14 26.09.2025
Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

19:14 26.09.2025
Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

20:50 25.09.2025
Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

Enemy attacks one of training units of Ground Forces in rear: wounded and dead reported – Pivden Operational Command

Emergency outages canceled in Kyiv and regions as Prykarpattia introduces industrial schedules

Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

LATEST

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

Ukrainian House opened in Brussels – dpty PM’s Office

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Woman killed in hostile shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
AD