Sybiha briefs Serbian FM about consequences of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha had a conversation with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric on key issues of the bilateral agenda.

"I had a call with my Serbian colleague Marko Djuric. I thanked for Serbia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We exchanged views on key issues of our bilateral agenda, as well as European security and integration processes," Sybiha said on the X social network.

He also briefed his Serbian colleague about the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities and peaceful cities of Ukraine.