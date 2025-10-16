Enemy attacks one of training units of Ground Forces in rear: wounded and dead reported – Pivden Operational Command

On the morning of October 16, Russian occupation forces launched two ballistic missiles at a Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in the rear of Ukraine. There are wounded, including casualties, the press service of the Pivden Operational Command (South) reported.

"On the morning of October 16, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, specifically two ballistic missiles, targeting a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the rear and relatively peaceful part of our country," the Ground Forces press service said in a Facebook post.