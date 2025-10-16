Ihor Koval assumes duties of mayor of Odesa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/odessa.koval/

The duties of the mayor of Odesa since October 16 have been performed by the secretary of the Odesa City Council, Ihor Koval. The corresponding notification was published on the official website of the Odesa City Council.

The order No. 1137K dated October 16 states that the decision was made on the basis of part two of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine," which provides that in the event of early termination of the powers or absence of the mayor, his duties shall be performed by the secretary of the city council.

As reported, the Commission under the President of Ukraine on Citizenship Issues adopted on Tuesday, October 14, a decision to terminate the citizenship of Ukraine of the mayor of Odesa, Gennady Trukhanov, who, as it turned out, is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has a valid foreign passport of the aggressor country. Such a decision, in particular, is based on the evidence base of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and was approved by the decree of the President of Ukraine.