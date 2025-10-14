Ukrainian clinics perform 459 organ transplants in Jan-Sept

Ukrainian clinics carried out 459 organ transplants between January and September 2025, according to the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center (UTCC).

A total of 25 transplant centers performed the surgeries, including 274 kidney transplants, 114 liver transplants, and 71 heart transplants.

There are currently 4,120 patients on the national waiting list: 2,512 need a kidney, 727 a liver, 729 a heart, 57 lungs, 19 combined kidney-pancreas transplants, 33 split-liver transplants, and 43 combined heart-lung transplants.

The top three centers by number of organ transplants were: Lviv's First Medical Association (107), the A.A. Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology (70), and Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1 (58).

Heart transplants are performed in eight medical centers nationwide, led by the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health (42 operations).

Liver transplants are performed in eight hospitals, with the Oberig Clinic leading (43). Kidney transplants are conducted in 21 institutions, with the highest number again in Lviv's First Medical Association (76).

Most transplants (70%) were from deceased donors.

UTCC noted that in the first half of the year, the largest number of brain death confirmations were recorded in Kyiv (27), Lviv (12), and Kyiv region (10). The number of regions with no brain death confirmations has declined.

In addition, between January and September, 343 bone marrow transplants were carried out in 12 transplant centers, including 59 in children.

The highest numbers of bone marrow transplants were recorded at Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital (72), the Cherkasy Clinical Oncology Center (63), and the National Cancer Institute (58). The first bone marrow transplants were also performed at Dnipro City Clinical Hospital No. 4.

Detailed statistics are available on the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center's website.