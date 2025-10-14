Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 14.10.2025

Ukrainian clinics perform 459 organ transplants in Jan-Sept

2 min read
Ukrainian clinics perform 459 organ transplants in Jan-Sept

Ukrainian clinics carried out 459 organ transplants between January and September 2025, according to the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center (UTCC).

A total of 25 transplant centers performed the surgeries, including 274 kidney transplants, 114 liver transplants, and 71 heart transplants.

There are currently 4,120 patients on the national waiting list: 2,512 need a kidney, 727 a liver, 729 a heart, 57 lungs, 19 combined kidney-pancreas transplants, 33 split-liver transplants, and 43 combined heart-lung transplants.

The top three centers by number of organ transplants were: Lviv's First Medical Association (107), the A.A. Shalimov National Institute of Surgery and Transplantology (70), and Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1 (58).

Heart transplants are performed in eight medical centers nationwide, led by the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health (42 operations).

Liver transplants are performed in eight hospitals, with the Oberig Clinic leading (43). Kidney transplants are conducted in 21 institutions, with the highest number again in Lviv's First Medical Association (76).

Most transplants (70%) were from deceased donors.

UTCC noted that in the first half of the year, the largest number of brain death confirmations were recorded in Kyiv (27), Lviv (12), and Kyiv region (10). The number of regions with no brain death confirmations has declined.

In addition, between January and September, 343 bone marrow transplants were carried out in 12 transplant centers, including 59 in children.

The highest numbers of bone marrow transplants were recorded at Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital (72), the Cherkasy Clinical Oncology Center (63), and the National Cancer Institute (58). The first bone marrow transplants were also performed at Dnipro City Clinical Hospital No. 4.

Detailed statistics are available on the Ukrainian Transplant Coordination Center's website.

Tags: #clinics #transplant

MORE ABOUT

20:56 06.02.2025
NHSU head: Private clinics contracted for most of PMG packages

NHSU head: Private clinics contracted for most of PMG packages

10:00 31.01.2025
Private clinics ready to work under MGP, propose revising approaches to forming its packages

Private clinics ready to work under MGP, propose revising approaches to forming its packages

16:54 24.01.2024
Ukrainian clinics in 2023 restore their work considering wartime situation, open new directions

Ukrainian clinics in 2023 restore their work considering wartime situation, open new directions

13:59 02.01.2024
Heads of clinics from 20 regions of Ukraine complete training by Zdorovi humanitarian agency

Heads of clinics from 20 regions of Ukraine complete training by Zdorovi humanitarian agency

19:21 13.12.2023
Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect functioning of IT infrastructure of private clinics

Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect functioning of IT infrastructure of private clinics

14:50 26.08.2022
Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

18:58 23.02.2022
Clinics to work in normal mode during state of emergency, no limitations on medical services – Liashko

Clinics to work in normal mode during state of emergency, no limitations on medical services – Liashko

12:02 18.06.2021
Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

08:53 24.04.2021
Ukrainian doctors transplant bone marrow into adult patient for first time in 13 years

Ukrainian doctors transplant bone marrow into adult patient for first time in 13 years

13:46 03.02.2021
Opening of Transplant Center in UNCI to allow performing over 100 allogeneic transplants annually – acting UNCI director

Opening of Transplant Center in UNCI to allow performing over 100 allogeneic transplants annually – acting UNCI director

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

LATEST

Defense Ministry Logistics Operator begins first purchase of expanded modular bulletproof vests

OSCE PA appoints Carina Ödebrink as Special Envoy on abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukrainian govt extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

Klitschko: Kyiv to install 500 mobile shelters, needs for them to be determined by district administrations

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

AD
AD