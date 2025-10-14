Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:08 14.10.2025

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

1 min read
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of October 14 (from 19:00 on October 13), the enemy attacked with 96 Shahed and Gerber UAVS from Russia and launched about 60 Shahed UAVs from temporarily occupied Crimea, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday morning.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east and center of the country," the Air Force said on Telegram.

It is noted that the attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #enemy_attack #air_force

MORE ABOUT

10:40 10.10.2025
Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

12:49 03.10.2025
Eighteen missile strikes and 78 attack UAVs recorded at 15 locations, along with downed UAVs (debris) at six locations – AFU Air Force

Eighteen missile strikes and 78 attack UAVs recorded at 15 locations, along with downed UAVs (debris) at six locations – AFU Air Force

10:30 03.10.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces strike 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Forces strike 774 enemy targets in past 24 hours

11:15 30.09.2025
AFU Air Force: 46 out of 65 enemy drones neutralized, with hits in six locations

AFU Air Force: 46 out of 65 enemy drones neutralized, with hits in six locations

11:40 27.09.2025
AFU Air Force down 97 of 115 enemy drones overnight; strikes reported in six areas

AFU Air Force down 97 of 115 enemy drones overnight; strikes reported in six areas

12:28 26.09.2025
We are creating new Air Force branch - Syrsky

We are creating new Air Force branch - Syrsky

09:03 25.09.2025
Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

09:44 23.09.2025
Ukrainian air defenses intercept 103 of 115 drones in overnight Russian attack

Ukrainian air defenses intercept 103 of 115 drones in overnight Russian attack

09:35 19.09.2025
Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

09:59 18.09.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 48 of 75 Russian drones attacks overnight, hits recorded in 6 locations

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

LATEST

General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

Defense forces repel 166 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

NATO releases agenda for meeting of defense ministers

AD
AD