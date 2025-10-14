Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of October 14 (from 19:00 on October 13), the enemy attacked with 96 Shahed and Gerber UAVS from Russia and launched about 60 Shahed UAVs from temporarily occupied Crimea, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday morning.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east and center of the country," the Air Force said on Telegram.

It is noted that the attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.