GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz make storing up to 5 bcm gas from Europe in Ukrainian UGS facilities key condition for stress test

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) and Ukrtransgaz have made increasing storage of foreign gas to 5 billion cubic meters the key condition for conducting a stress test of Ukraine's gas transmission infrastructure this year.

"We are conducting a new stress test this year, the key difference from last year being an increase in natural gas storage volumes to 5 billion cubic meters," Ukrainian media quoted GTSOU's head, Dmytro Lyppa, as saying in a statement distributed by GTSOU on social media on Wednesday.

"We're working on eight critical scenarios with stringent terms, the basic condition for all scenarios being to halt transit. We want to assure our customers that our system is flexible, that we can transport and store as much gas as traders need for as long as they need," he said.

GTSOU said that the Ukrainian gas transmission system and underground gas storage facility operators would unveil information about passing the current gas transportation infrastructure stress test during the shippers-meeting - a joint annual partnership event in conjunction with the Energy Community Secretariat - in Vienna on March 25.

Representatives of the two companies will also share the results of the 2023/2024 gas injection and withdrawal seasons and plans for the 2024/2025 season.

Representatives of Polish Gaz-System S.A. and Energy Traders Europe will take part in the event.

Naftogaz Group said similar tests were conducted in 2023, and their positive outcome helped encourage a larger number of foreign traders and energy companies to begin storing their gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. They stored 2.5 bcm of foreign gas in 2023 and Naftogaz aims to increase this to 4 bcm in 2024.