Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:34 31.07.2025

GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

2 min read
GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

In January-June 2025, GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) paid UAH 4.87 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets and UAH 2.086 billion in dividends based on the results of last year, the company reported on Thursday.

"As the GTS operator, we ensure reliable gas supply and diversification of gas supply sources to Ukraine. And as a state-owned company, we feel our responsibility to the shareholder - the state and the Ukrainian people," said acting general director of GTSOU Vladyslav Medvedev.

At the same time, according to the results of the first half of 2025, GTSOU exceeded the indicators specified in the Owner's Expectation List by 49%.

As the company recalled, in total, in 2024, GTSOU transferred almost UAH 18 billion to the state, of which UAH 12 billion was tax deductions and UAH 5.6 billion was dividends.

By order No. 402-r dated April 29, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to approve part of the net profit from the results of GTSOU's activities for 2024 in the amount of UAH 2.085 billion in the amount of 75% of net profit and its allocation to paying dividends.

GTSOU's net profit for 2024 according to the company's financial statements is UAH 2.8 billion.

GTS Operator of Ukraine is a natural monopoly that provides natural gas transportation to consumers in Ukraine and the EU countries. Starting from January 1, 2020, GTSOU is a certified operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine, completely independent of vertically integrated enterprises. According to the results of 2024, GTSOU received over UAH 38.5 billion in revenue.

On October 27, 2023, during the implementation of the corporate reform, 100% of the share in the authorized capital of GTSOU was transferred to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Tags: #gtsou #taxes

MORE ABOUT

20:57 17.07.2025
Govt to work on special regime, tax incentives for businesses in frontline territories – Svyrydenko

Govt to work on special regime, tax incentives for businesses in frontline territories – Svyrydenko

17:30 04.07.2025
Hetmantsev urges gambling business not to evade taxes after detecting violations

Hetmantsev urges gambling business not to evade taxes after detecting violations

20:24 03.06.2025
Test period of eExcise should be extended to prevent underpayment of UAH 140 bln in taxes - Ukrtiutiun

Test period of eExcise should be extended to prevent underpayment of UAH 140 bln in taxes - Ukrtiutiun

19:55 21.05.2025
Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

16:36 01.05.2025
No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

20:37 10.03.2025
Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

16:19 20.01.2025
Poroshenko pays UAH 47 mln in taxes as tax resident of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region

Poroshenko pays UAH 47 mln in taxes as tax resident of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region

19:55 24.12.2024
Ukraine's Rada Finance, Taxes, Customs Committee to focus on EU integration legislation in 2025 – chair

Ukraine's Rada Finance, Taxes, Customs Committee to focus on EU integration legislation in 2025 – chair

20:52 16.12.2024
Members of 'White Business Club' pay 16.6% of total state budget revenues - Hetmantsev

Members of 'White Business Club' pay 16.6% of total state budget revenues - Hetmantsev

20:45 16.10.2024
Law on increasing taxes unconstitutional, cannot be signed by president - MP Yuzhanina

Law on increasing taxes unconstitutional, cannot be signed by president - MP Yuzhanina

HOT NEWS

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

LATEST

Volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 5 months decreases by 2.3%

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces freight transportation by 11.8% in H 1 2025 - CEO

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 23% in H1 2025

Rada increases 2025 State Budget by UAH 400 bln for defense, deficit up UAH 185 billion

Ukraine's capital market needs personal investment accounts and pension savings – Univer Group head

Ukrnafta transfers UAH 5 bln in dividends to state budget for 2024

Ukreximbank provides UAH 135 mln loan to Eco-Sphere juice producer under partial state guarantee

Co-owner of NOVA group of companies Klymov joins strategic council of Diia.City United

Ukraine's National Bank to withdraw 10-kopiika coin from circulation

ARMA to halt Gulliver complex manager selection once ownership transfer, asset seizure finalized

AD
AD