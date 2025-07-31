GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

In January-June 2025, GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) paid UAH 4.87 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets and UAH 2.086 billion in dividends based on the results of last year, the company reported on Thursday.

"As the GTS operator, we ensure reliable gas supply and diversification of gas supply sources to Ukraine. And as a state-owned company, we feel our responsibility to the shareholder - the state and the Ukrainian people," said acting general director of GTSOU Vladyslav Medvedev.

At the same time, according to the results of the first half of 2025, GTSOU exceeded the indicators specified in the Owner's Expectation List by 49%.

As the company recalled, in total, in 2024, GTSOU transferred almost UAH 18 billion to the state, of which UAH 12 billion was tax deductions and UAH 5.6 billion was dividends.

By order No. 402-r dated April 29, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to approve part of the net profit from the results of GTSOU's activities for 2024 in the amount of UAH 2.085 billion in the amount of 75% of net profit and its allocation to paying dividends.

GTSOU's net profit for 2024 according to the company's financial statements is UAH 2.8 billion.

GTS Operator of Ukraine is a natural monopoly that provides natural gas transportation to consumers in Ukraine and the EU countries. Starting from January 1, 2020, GTSOU is a certified operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine, completely independent of vertically integrated enterprises. According to the results of 2024, GTSOU received over UAH 38.5 billion in revenue.

On October 27, 2023, during the implementation of the corporate reform, 100% of the share in the authorized capital of GTSOU was transferred to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.