Russia uses conflict-related sexual violence as method of war in temporarily occupied territories – Sybiha

Russia is using conflict-related sexual violence as a method of waging war in the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“The 2024 annual report of the UN Secretary-General on conflict-related sexual violence confirms: Russia uses conflict-related sexual violence as a method of war in the temporarily occupied territories and in places of detention,” he said on X.

Sybiha emphasized that the scale and cruelty [of the Russian Federation's methods] are shocking, therefore Russia must be included in the list of malicious violators and sanctions must be strengthened.

“The world must act jointly to stop Russia’s aggressive war and ensure justice for the victims,” the foreign minister noted.