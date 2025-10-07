Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:35 07.10.2025

GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

2 min read
GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

In October, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) held the first practical training for verifiers in Ukraine at one of its production facilities as part of an international project to create a greenhouse gas emissions trading system (ETS).

"The aim of the training was to familiarize Ukrainian verifiers with the European approach to monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as to prepare for future work within the framework of the launch of the national emissions trading system," the company reported on Tuesday.

The event was supported by the German government and implemented jointly by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Accounting Center, and the National Accreditation Agency of Ukraine.

As noted by GTSOU, the company was selected as one of the partner sites for the training due to the high technical level of its production facilities and the GTS operator's significant experience in climate reporting.

The event was attended by representatives of verification organizations, government agencies, international experts, and technical partners. The program included an examination of enterprise verification procedures, an analysis of monitoring plans, a review of technical documentation and the conformity of measuring equipment, and reporting amendment algorithms.

Tags: #gas #gtsou

MORE ABOUT

16:04 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

10:39 03.10.2025
Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

11:18 09.09.2025
Gas pipelines out of service after explosions rock Penza - sources

Gas pipelines out of service after explosions rock Penza - sources

10:08 09.09.2025
USA calls on EU to stop buying Russian gas to tighten sanctions against Russia – media

USA calls on EU to stop buying Russian gas to tighten sanctions against Russia – media

09:36 02.09.2025
Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

11:43 27.08.2025
Russia attacks power and gas transmission facilities in 6 regions

Russia attacks power and gas transmission facilities in 6 regions

16:54 18.08.2025
Ukraine continues to negotiate with Azerbaijan on new gas supplies – Hrynchuk

Ukraine continues to negotiate with Azerbaijan on new gas supplies – Hrynchuk

20:34 31.07.2025
GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

GTSOU pays about UAH 7 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in H1 2025

16:42 26.07.2025
EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

HOT NEWS

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

LATEST

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

Ukrainian farmers to master European requirements, become part of European agricultural community no later than 2035 – opinion

National Bank believes in building local capital market in Ukraine

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund recovers about $44 mln from U.S. accounts of Prominvestbank

Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

AD
AD