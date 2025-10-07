GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

In October, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) held the first practical training for verifiers in Ukraine at one of its production facilities as part of an international project to create a greenhouse gas emissions trading system (ETS).

"The aim of the training was to familiarize Ukrainian verifiers with the European approach to monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as to prepare for future work within the framework of the launch of the national emissions trading system," the company reported on Tuesday.

The event was supported by the German government and implemented jointly by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Accounting Center, and the National Accreditation Agency of Ukraine.

As noted by GTSOU, the company was selected as one of the partner sites for the training due to the high technical level of its production facilities and the GTS operator's significant experience in climate reporting.

The event was attended by representatives of verification organizations, government agencies, international experts, and technical partners. The program included an examination of enterprise verification procedures, an analysis of monitoring plans, a review of technical documentation and the conformity of measuring equipment, and reporting amendment algorithms.