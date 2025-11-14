Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko says that the competition for the position of head of the strategic state-owned enterprise Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has been officially suspended.

"This decision was made due to the publication of NABU’s investigative materials regarding possible abuses at Energoatom, in which one of the finalists of the competition appears. Under such conditions, continuing the selection process is incompatible with the principles of transparency, integrity and trust in the process," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel following the government meeting on Thursday.

According to her, the competition will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Oksana Kryvenko, who is implicated in the so-called Mindich’s tapes, could be appointed head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.