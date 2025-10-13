Another boy rescued from occupation under Bring Kids Back UA – Yermak

Another young Ukrainian, who is currently 20 years old, was able to be returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Another young Ukrainian managed to escape from occupation within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. He is 20. When Russia occupied Crimea, he was a child – only 11. Since then, he has lived in a world where any manifestation of Ukrainian identity was punished," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

Yermak said that last year the occupation authorities began to put pressure on the boy: first they summoned him to a "medical commission," then they handed him a summons to the Russian army. Police officers came to his house, interrogated him, imposed fines and forced him to sign a "non-departure agreement." He was forced to work unofficially to support his family and at the same time avoid mobilization. A friend who lives in the territory controlled by Ukraine helped him escape. "She turned to specialists from the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights with a request to help. Together with volunteers, we managed to organize a complex but successful operation to return him. Today, the boy is safe," Yermak said.

He also thanked the partners of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for their help in the rescue.