Group of 23 Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories – Yermak

A group of 23 Ukrainian children and teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories was successfully evacuated to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Within the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a group of 23 Ukrainian children and teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories were rescued," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As Yermak said, the occupiers tried to force two sisters, aged 11 and 14, to attend a Russian school, threatening the mother to take the children away if she refused.

"One of the teenagers was left without guardianship after the occupation and was forced to apply for a Russian passport, but he refused to study at a Russian school on principle. A little girl and her mother were once not released from the occupation due to a relative's service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After that, the family was left without any documents and lived under constant pressure," the President's Office head said.

According to him, today all the rescued children are safe in the controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving medical, psychological and humanitarian assistance, and are restoring their documents.

Yermak thanked Save Ukraine, the Joint Center of the SBU for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Illegally Deprived of Liberty, and all partners for their assistance in rescuing the children.