Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 09.10.2025

Group of 23 Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories – Yermak

2 min read
Group of 23 Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories – Yermak

A group of 23 Ukrainian children and teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories was successfully evacuated to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Within the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, a group of 23 Ukrainian children and teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories were rescued," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As Yermak said, the occupiers tried to force two sisters, aged 11 and 14, to attend a Russian school, threatening the mother to take the children away if she refused.

"One of the teenagers was left without guardianship after the occupation and was forced to apply for a Russian passport, but he refused to study at a Russian school on principle. A little girl and her mother were once not released from the occupation due to a relative's service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After that, the family was left without any documents and lived under constant pressure," the President's Office head said.

According to him, today all the rescued children are safe in the controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving medical, psychological and humanitarian assistance, and are restoring their documents.

Yermak thanked Save Ukraine, the Joint Center of the SBU for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, Illegally Deprived of Liberty, and all partners for their assistance in rescuing the children.

Tags: #return #children

MORE ABOUT

16:15 08.10.2025
Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

19:06 07.10.2025
Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

20:27 06.10.2025
Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

13:48 04.10.2025
Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

19:11 03.10.2025
Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Yermak: 22 more Ukrainian children, teenagers rescued from occupied territories

13:56 02.10.2025
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

19:53 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

19:27 30.09.2025
Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

17:27 29.09.2025
Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

20:35 25.09.2025
Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

Almost 181 sq km liberated in Dobropillia operation, troops block enemy near Pokrovsk

LATEST

UNESCO Executive Board adopts decision to continue monitoring situation in occupied Crimea

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

Zelenskyy: Everyone to have to do work on preparing for winter at regional level

Reserve transport deployed to keep frontline regions connected

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, presidential diplomats to engage partners for global support of Ukrainian initiatives

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU close to agreeing on 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia's demands for guarantees on unrelated issues problematic

Five injured in occupiers' strikes on Odesa region

AD
AD