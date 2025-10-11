Fifty-four enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 21 strike UAVs hit six locations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

From 20:00 on October 10 until October 11, the enemy attacked with 78 Shahed and Gerbera-type strike UAVs and other drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, and Kursk (Russia); and Chauda (the temporarily occupied Crimea). More than 40 of the drones were Shahed drones, the Ukraine’s Air Force reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 54 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. Some 21 strike UAVs hit six locations," the Air Force said in a Telegram message on Saturday.

It was noted that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.