Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:02 11.11.2025

Ukrainian Air Forces neutralize 53 out of 119 enemy UAVs, with 59 drone hits at 18 locations

1 min read
Ukrainian Air Forces neutralize 53 out of 119 enemy UAVs, with 59 drone hits at 18 locations

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 53 enemy targets on Tuesday night, including hits from 59 attack UAVs at 18 locations, as well as debris from one downed UAV at one location, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of November 11 (from 18:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with 119 Shaheds and Gerbera attack UAVs and other types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk of the Russian Federation, Hvardeyske of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of which were Shaheds," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram.

It is noted that the main focus of the strike fell on the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Odesa region.

As of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces have reportedly shot down or suppressed 53 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, east, and south of the country. Fifty-nine attack UAVs were hit at 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at one location.

Thus, the air defense efficiency was 44.54%.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Tags: #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:41 08.11.2025
Air Force: Defense Forces eliminate 415 enemy targets last night, 26 missiles hit

Air Force: Defense Forces eliminate 415 enemy targets last night, 26 missiles hit

09:39 07.11.2025
Air Forces destroy 94 enemy UAVs

Air Forces destroy 94 enemy UAVs

09:28 06.11.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 108 enemy UAVs, hits reported at 13 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 108 enemy UAVs, hits reported at 13 locations

09:52 05.11.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

11:59 30.10.2025
623 enemy targets out of 705 shot down/suppressed, direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs at 20 locations

623 enemy targets out of 705 shot down/suppressed, direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs at 20 locations

10:20 24.10.2025
AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

11:24 16.10.2025
Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

12:05 11.10.2025
Fifty-four enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 21 strike UAVs hit six locations

Fifty-four enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 21 strike UAVs hit six locations

09:54 06.10.2025
Air Force shoots down 83 of 116 Russian drones overnight

Air Force shoots down 83 of 116 Russian drones overnight

10:19 24.09.2025
Air Force neutralizes 126 Russian UAVs overnight, hits at seven locations

Air Force neutralizes 126 Russian UAVs overnight, hits at seven locations

HOT NEWS

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

Anti-corruption authorities identify Karlson as leader of corruption scheme in energy sector - NABU

LATEST

Ukrainian MP Kravchuk on results of Parliamentary Association Committee meeting: Ukraine is equal partner of EU

URCS receives anti-corruption management system compliance certificate

Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Fmr Deputy Minister of Social Policy notified of suspicion over botched E-Social program – SBU

SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

During investigation of corruption case in energy sector, names of 4 ministers from different periods were recorded – NABU detective

AH 44 mln under plea agreements transferred to Sternenko fund for purchase of FPV drones

Ukraine withdraws from several settlements in Zaporizhia region – AFU spokesman

AD
AD