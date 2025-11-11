Ukrainian Air Forces neutralize 53 out of 119 enemy UAVs, with 59 drone hits at 18 locations

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 53 enemy targets on Tuesday night, including hits from 59 attack UAVs at 18 locations, as well as debris from one downed UAV at one location, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of November 11 (from 18:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with 119 Shaheds and Gerbera attack UAVs and other types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk of the Russian Federation, Hvardeyske of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of which were Shaheds," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram.

It is noted that the main focus of the strike fell on the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Odesa region.

As of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces have reportedly shot down or suppressed 53 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, east, and south of the country. Fifty-nine attack UAVs were hit at 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at one location.

Thus, the air defense efficiency was 44.54%.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.