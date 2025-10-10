Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 10.10.2025

AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Russians tried to conduct offensive operations in Dobropillia axis to unblock their military, the enemy retreated, its equipment was destroyed, a cleanup is underway in Volodymyrivka, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrsky about Dobropillia, this is important, you know the operation, the ring is appropriate. Today, offensive operations were in Volodymyrivka, Shakhivka, Sofiivka. They wanted to unblock their military," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He noted that to date, the Russian losses in this direction amount to approximately 13,000, so the enemy wanted to unblock its military, but suffered losses.

"They retreated, the equipment was destroyed, and now a cleanup is underway in Volodymyrivka and nearby," the president said.

