Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:26 10.10.2025

UK Ministry of Defense: Hundreds of air defense missiles delivered to Ukraine almost six months ahead of schedule

2 min read
Hundreds of air defense missiles have been delivered to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule, the press service of the UK Ministry of Defense has said.

"Hundreds of air defence missiles delivered five months early, with production creating UK jobs," the Ministry of Defense said the website’s statement on Friday.

As noted, UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard led a trade delegation that visited Kyiv this week to increase military support for Ukraine. "Crucial missiles for Ukraine are months ahead of their delivery schedule," the statement reads.

This became possible after the largest drone manufacturer in Ukraine invested GBP 200 million in drone production in the UK, creating 500 jobs.

According to the Ministry of Defense, these missiles, known as Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), have been protecting Ukraine from threats since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. "The latest phase of a £1.6 billion deal signed earlier in the year will enable those battle winning missiles to be integrated further into Ukraine’s air defence system, in a significant step for Ukraine’s own sovereign capabilities," the British defense department said in a statement.

As Pollard stressed, "the UK is stepping up our ironclad commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion. This year alone we are spending £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine, more than ever before (…) Driving industrial partnerships is essential so that we can learn from their expertise and together build the industrial base we need to defend the UK, deter our adversaries and support Ukraine."

