Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:28 10.10.2025

High-level specialists in the public sector should receive decent salary – PM Svydrydenko

High-level specialists in the public sector should receive decent salary – PM Svydrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the initiative to limit the level of salaries of officials, stated that high-level specialists should receive a decent salary.

"Question on limiting salaries. It seems to me that if we want to have high-level specialists who will work for the state, they should receive a decent salary. The amount depends on what kind of body it is, what kind of state-owned enterprise it is," Svyrydenko said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, answering questions about limiting salaries for officials.

As reported, on October 1, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev submitted a proposal to the state budget for 2026 to limit the level of salaries of officials to a limit of UAH 80,000 per month.

