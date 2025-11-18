Unmanned Systems Force strike 769 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) struck 769 enemy targets in the past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the following targets were hit: 311 personnel units, of which 197 were eliminated; 23 UAV pilot takeoff points; two tanks; one armored vehicle; five artillery systems; 13 vehicles; 25 motorcycles; 64 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"In total, during November (November 1 – November 17), 14,240 targets were destroyed/hit, 4,941 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.