Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:11 09.10.2025

Ukraine strikes gas plant, dispatch station in Russia's Volgograd region overnight

The Ukrainian Defense Forces has struck the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka Line Production Dispatch Station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation on the night of October 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of both enterprises, information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is noted that the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant is one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in the south of the Volgograd region with a capacity of 450 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas and 186,000 tonnes of a wide fraction of light hydrocarbons per year.

The Yefimovka serves several main lines for the transportation of oil and petroleum products in the region with a throughput capacity of 50 million tonnes per year.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the message says. 

