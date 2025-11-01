Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian strikes on substations that ensure the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants could not have been carried out without the participation of Rosatom specialists.

According to him, these attacks indicate Russia's deliberate violation of international law and pose a threat to the nuclear security of the European continent.

“This is yet another example of Russia threatening nuclear safety of the European continent and violating international law. Important to note that such strikes could not have been carried out without the help of Rosatom specialists,” Sybiha said in a note published on X Friday.

He called on the international community to condemn Russia's actions, limit any cooperation with it in the nuclear energy sector, and impose sanctions against the state-owned corporation Rosatom: “We urge the international community to condemn such reckless actions, severe any cooperation with Russia in atomic energy, and sanction Rosatom,” the minister stressed.