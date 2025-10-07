Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Fighters of the 141st separate mechanized brigade liberated the village of Sichneve (Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region), during the operation 50 Russian occupiers were eliminated, eight more were taken prisoner, the press service of the 141st separate mechanized brigade said.

"In these frames – not a movie, but real combat work. These are successful assault actions in the village of Sichneve carried out by fighters of the 141st separate mechanized brigade," the brigade said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday. The post is accompanied by a corresponding video of the liberation and clearing of the village, which shows assault groups destroying enemy positions, and sappers and support units clearing the territory.

As reported by the brigade, as a result of the operation, the enemy lost 50 occupiers, and another eight were captured.

"This operation is proof that we are not standing still. We are not only holding our defenses, but also confidently moving forward, liberating our territories and ruthlessly destroying every bug that crawled onto our land," the brigade said.

On September 6, the DeepState OSINT project reported on the enemy's advance near the village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region, while on the project's map it is shown in a "gray zone" surrounded on three sides by territory under constant enemy control.

Sichneve is located directly near the administrative border with Donetsk region, on Novopavlivka axis of the frontline.