Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:49 06.10.2025

Vereschuk, Italian Ambassador discuss return of Ukrainian hostages illegally held by Russia

1 min read
Vereschuk, Italian Ambassador discuss return of Ukrainian hostages illegally held by Russia
Photo: https://t.me/vereshchuk_iryna

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk held a meeting with Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa during which they discussed topics related to the return of prisoners of war, civilians and children illegally deported by Russia during the war, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine said on Monday.

"Behind every prisoner, every civilian taken hostage, every person forced into exile, there is a story and a family waiting. Italy stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to restore hope and dignity to those who suffered the most," the embassy said on Facebook page citing Formosa.

In turn, Vereschuk said she and the ambassador discussed cooperation in the "humanitarian sphere."

"Meet with the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Mr. Carlo Formosa. We discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. In particular, the subject of the meeting was the possible involvement of our Italian partners in international humanitarian initiatives to free Ukrainian civilian hostages," she said in Telegram on Friday.

Tags: #vereschuk #formosa #meeting

MORE ABOUT

11:46 03.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

19:23 29.09.2025
Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

20:00 24.09.2025
Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

19:13 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy after talks with Ramaphosa: South Africa ready to host leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy after talks with Ramaphosa: South Africa ready to host leaders' meeting

20:12 23.09.2025
Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

20:38 22.09.2025
Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

Shmyhal, US Congress bipartisan delegation discuss PURL, Drone deal

20:45 18.09.2025
Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

18:10 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

20:50 12.09.2025
Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

16:45 12.09.2025
Poland interested in joint production of drones, long-range weapons – Shmyhal

Poland interested in joint production of drones, long-range weapons – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

We must work closely with Ukraine to develop sensors against Russian drones – PM Schoof

LATEST

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

IAEA reports rounds of explosions near Zaporizhia NPP site perimeter

Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

AD
AD