Vereschuk, Italian Ambassador discuss return of Ukrainian hostages illegally held by Russia

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk held a meeting with Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa during which they discussed topics related to the return of prisoners of war, civilians and children illegally deported by Russia during the war, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine said on Monday.

"Behind every prisoner, every civilian taken hostage, every person forced into exile, there is a story and a family waiting. Italy stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to restore hope and dignity to those who suffered the most," the embassy said on Facebook page citing Formosa.

In turn, Vereschuk said she and the ambassador discussed cooperation in the "humanitarian sphere."

"Meet with the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Mr. Carlo Formosa. We discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. In particular, the subject of the meeting was the possible involvement of our Italian partners in international humanitarian initiatives to free Ukrainian civilian hostages," she said in Telegram on Friday.