Russia attacking critical infrastructure of Chernihiv – official

Russian occupation forces are attacking the Chernihiv region, in particular the critical infrastructure of Chernihiv, said Chernihiv City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhinsky.

"The enemy is once again attacking the city's critical infrastructure," he said on Telegram on Monday.

Somewhat earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of enemy strike UAVs in the Chernihiv region in the direction of Nizhyn/Nosivka.