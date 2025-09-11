Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:55 11.09.2025

More than 7,000 places for evacuees already prepared in Ukraine

The regions and the Kyiv City Military Administration, on the instructions of the government, have already prepared more than 7,000 places to accommodate evacuees, including 254 places for people with limited mobility, the press service of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine (Ministry of Development) reported.

According to the report, the largest number of places have been arranged in Kyiv, Volyn, Cherkasy and Zakarpattia regions. Work on deploying additional places will continue, the ministry emphasized.

In addition, preparations for the heating season continue at transit centers and temporary accommodation facilities. The Ministry of Development conducts monitoring visits to transit centers to control and improve conditions for evacuees.

According to the Ministry of Development, as of the end of August, about 237,000 people, including more than 17,000 children, needed to be evacuated from dangerous zones near the front.

