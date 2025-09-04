Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:23 04.09.2025

Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

2 min read
Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

The ceremonial handover of unique mock-ups of Magura V5, V6 and V7 naval drones with elements of mounted weapons took place at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II in Kyiv.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the handover ceremony took place on Thursday in Kyiv on the eve of Military Intelligence Day, which is celebrated annually in Ukraine on September 7.

According to the representative of the Main Intelligence Agency, Andriy Yusov, now Ukrainians "will be able to see with their own eyes the achievements of the history of this war," in which "Ukrainians are fighting technologically, skillfully, and modernly".

"Today we have the honor to present and transfer to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II the already legendary Magura drones. Magura V5, V6 and V7 are all unique stories, unique developments, a success story of Ukrainian scientists, engineers, the Intelligence Agency, and the special unit Group 13, whose skill allows us to destroy the enemy not only at sea, but also in the air," said Yusov.

He emphasized that these naval drones have destroyed the largest number of enemy ships to date. According to Yusov, Magura are constantly improving in order to continue successfully destroying the enemy.

"The whole world is studying the experience of this unit, these naval drones, our partners are taking an example from the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Group 13 special unit and Magura are setting certain modern trends," Yusov added.

As emphasized by the Agency, modern symbols of courage and technological superiority of Ukrainian soldiers will replenish the museum collection, perpetuating the heroism of the defenders and the innovative path of Ukraine in the war for independence.

The commander of Group 13 noted that each Magura made "some unusual achievement for the first time in and over the Black Sea."

"You can be sure that we are continuing to work to destroy the enemy and radically change the situation on the battlefield," he said.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the museum management.

Tags: #museum #magura

MORE ABOUT

17:14 04.09.2025
Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

Magura naval drones destroy at least six enemy jets, helicopters – intelligence

13:21 21.07.2025
Zemlyana appointed Director General of National Museum of History of Ukraine

Zemlyana appointed Director General of National Museum of History of Ukraine

20:01 13.06.2025
SBU transfers Sea Baby to Museum of History in Second World War

SBU transfers Sea Baby to Museum of History in Second World War

15:10 15.05.2025
Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

16:46 19.04.2025
Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

17:09 02.01.2025
Poroshenko Foundation suggests restoring Shukhevych Museum in Lviv at its own expense instead of crowdfunding

Poroshenko Foundation suggests restoring Shukhevych Museum in Lviv at its own expense instead of crowdfunding

14:54 20.06.2024
Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

10:46 07.03.2024
Audio guides in Ukrainian already available in 80 museums around world

Audio guides in Ukrainian already available in 80 museums around world

17:06 07.02.2024
Parliament at first reading adopts bill to get $15 mln from Canada to complete construction of Holodomor Museum

Parliament at first reading adopts bill to get $15 mln from Canada to complete construction of Holodomor Museum

11:14 22.11.2023
Museum in the Netherlands cancels debts for storing Scythian gold – Culture Ministry

Museum in the Netherlands cancels debts for storing Scythian gold – Culture Ministry

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

LATEST

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

Two killed, three wounded in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Coalition of the Willing partners announce supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine – Starmer

One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy and Witkoff's meeting ends

Three of four experts who prepared Poroshenko 'case analysis' resigned after completion – media

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

Yermak meets with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris

Von der Leyen outlines main tasks of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris

AD
AD