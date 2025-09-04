Defense Intelligence hands over mock-ups of Magura naval drones to National Museum of History of Ukraine in World War II

The ceremonial handover of unique mock-ups of Magura V5, V6 and V7 naval drones with elements of mounted weapons took place at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II in Kyiv.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the handover ceremony took place on Thursday in Kyiv on the eve of Military Intelligence Day, which is celebrated annually in Ukraine on September 7.

According to the representative of the Main Intelligence Agency, Andriy Yusov, now Ukrainians "will be able to see with their own eyes the achievements of the history of this war," in which "Ukrainians are fighting technologically, skillfully, and modernly".

"Today we have the honor to present and transfer to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II the already legendary Magura drones. Magura V5, V6 and V7 are all unique stories, unique developments, a success story of Ukrainian scientists, engineers, the Intelligence Agency, and the special unit Group 13, whose skill allows us to destroy the enemy not only at sea, but also in the air," said Yusov.

He emphasized that these naval drones have destroyed the largest number of enemy ships to date. According to Yusov, Magura are constantly improving in order to continue successfully destroying the enemy.

"The whole world is studying the experience of this unit, these naval drones, our partners are taking an example from the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Group 13 special unit and Magura are setting certain modern trends," Yusov added.

As emphasized by the Agency, modern symbols of courage and technological superiority of Ukrainian soldiers will replenish the museum collection, perpetuating the heroism of the defenders and the innovative path of Ukraine in the war for independence.

The commander of Group 13 noted that each Magura made "some unusual achievement for the first time in and over the Black Sea."

"You can be sure that we are continuing to work to destroy the enemy and radically change the situation on the battlefield," he said.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the museum management.