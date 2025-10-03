Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 03.10.2025

Defense forces repel 133 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 133 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

"Today, the occupiers carried out 47 airstrikes and dropped 115 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians destroyed 1,803 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,247 attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the most intense situation today was in Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 36 assault and offensive actions.

