12:22 02.10.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team has donated blood for the third time since the start of the year.

"Employees and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society donated blood to support those who need it most – the wounded and the seriously ill. The drive was organized by the URC rapid response units and the 'Health Promotion and Disease Prevention' program in partnership with the Blood Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the organization said on Facebook on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society systematically supports the development of the donor movement at both national and local levels: it cooperates with blood centers, helps deliver blood to medical institutions, and promotes the importance of donation. Just 30 minutes of time and one donation can give three people a chance at life.

 

 

 

