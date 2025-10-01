Ministry of Finance: Number of NCTS declarations in 2025 outpaces 2024

From January to September of 2025, the number of declarations in the NCTS (New Computerized Transit System) reached 95,000. For all of 2024, there were more than 94,000 declarations, according to a message on the website of the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

On October 1, 2022, Ukraine took an important step toward European integration when it joined the Convention on a Common Transit Procedure and the Convention on the Simplification of Formalities in Trade in Goods. Over the past three years, the system has proven its effectiveness. More than 231,000 declarations have been filed under the common transit procedure during its application," the Ministry of Finance noted.

The institution emphasized that there has been steady growth every year. In 2022, more than 700 declarations were processed in the system. In 2023, that number increased to more than 41,000, and in 2024, it grew to more than 94,000. In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, more than 95,000 declarations were processed, exceeding the total number in 2024.

Ukraine most often acted as the customs office of departure, with more than 173,000 movements completed in countries that participate in the Convention and more than 58,000 in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance added that the guarantee management system is an equally important element of NCTS. As of October 1, 2022, the electronic transit system of the State Customs Service had registered 224 general guarantees for EUR 625.6 million and nearly 28,000 individual guarantees for EUR 1.4 billion.

Ukrainian general guarantees are also being used extensively outside the country – in more than 300,000 transit declarations in EU countries, primarily in Poland and Lithuania.

The ministry summarized, "Thus, customs liberalization, in addition to its significance for Ukraine's European integration, helps entrepreneurs deliver goods faster, save money, and strengthen international partners' trust in them and our state every day."