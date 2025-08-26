Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:32 26.08.2025

Volume of loans issued under portfolio state guarantees program in July decreases by almost 40%, number by 22%

2 min read
Volume of loans issued under portfolio state guarantees program in July decreases by almost 40%, number by 22%

In July 2025, entrepreneurs received 567 loans with a total volume of about UAH 2.2 billion under the portfolio state guarantees program, which is 157 loans (21.7%) and UAH 1.4 billion (38.9%) less than in June, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to data on its website, the share of principal debt obligations guaranteed by the state last month amounted to UAH 1.2 billion.

"As of August 1, 2025, 28 creditor banks service 23,318 loans for UAH 80.5 billion. Principal debt obligations, partially secured by state guarantees on a portfolio basis, amounted to about UAH 36.6 billion. This is 71% of the total limit of guarantees provided (UAH 51.7 billion)," the publication notes.

As reported by the Ministry of Finance, the largest number of loans under state guarantees on a portfolio basis is still served by PrivatBank, almost 15,480 loans with a total volume of UAH 23.6 billion, which is 65% of the limit of such guarantees provided to the bank.

In second place is Oschadbank (3,380 loans for UAH 12.1 billion or 59% of the bank's limit), in third place is Ukrgasbank (1,014 loans for UAH 10.5 billion or 71% of the limit), in fourth place is FUIB (722 loans for UAH 8.4 billion or 85% of the limit), in fifth place is Ukreximbank (529 loans for UAH 8.3 billion or 85% of the limit).

The second five in terms of the volume of loans serviced by the bank were ProCredit Bank (599 loans for UAH 3.87 billion), Raiffeisen (375 loans for UAH 2.5 billion), OTP Bank (295 loans for UAH 1.54 billion), Credit Dnipro Bank (159 loans for UAH 1.24 billion), and TAScombank (69 loans for UAH 1 billion).

The least used their limit were Cominbank (5 loans totaling UAH 119 million or 39% of the limit), Ukrainian Capital Bank (two loans for UAH 9 million or 40% of the limit), and Investment and Savings Bank (20 loans for UAH 94 million or 44% of the limit).

The entire limit was used by A-Bank (17 loans for UAH 64 million) and Pravex Bank (one loan for UAH 2 million).

