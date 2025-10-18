Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18.10.2025

General fund budget expenditures in Sept 16.6% up, military wages 19.1% up – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

Ukraine's general fund budget expenditures for September 2025 amounted to UAH 312.6 billion, an increase of UAH 47.4 billion, or 25.3%, compared to September last year, the Ministry of Finance reported on its website.

According to the ministry, total general fund expenditures for January–September 2025 reached UAH 2.82 trillion, which is UAH 473.5 billion, or 20.2%, higher than in the same period last year.

"General fund expenditures on security and defense for January–September 2025 totaled UAH 1.78 trillion, or 63.3% of all general fund spending. Of this amount, UAH 210.8 billion was spent in September," the ministry noted.

In August, UAH 214.6 billion was allocated to security and defense out of total general fund expenditures of UAH 333.6 billion.

For the fifth consecutive month, the Finance Ministry excluded detailed data from its public reports regarding specific military-related payments, including service member salaries, procurement of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and other defense-related products, as well as transfers to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), the Pension Fund, and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

At the same time, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told parliament on September 19 that the monthly level of financial support for the military has been rising substantially this year. "UAH 78.8 billion in January, UAH 86 billion in February, UAH 86 billion in March, UAH 91 billion in April, UAH 97 billion in May, and also UAH 98 billion in August," he said.

In September last year, the ministry reported UAH 83.7 billion in payments for military compensation.

In the expenditure breakdown by economic classification, the largest share – UAH 1.13 trillion – was allocated to wages and related accruals over the nine months, including UAH 135.2 billion in September, or 40.1% of total spending for the period. Compared with the same period last year, these expenditures increased by UAH 200.8 billion, or 21.6%, including a UAH 24 billion (21.6%) rise in September alone.

Spending on the use of goods and services for January–September 2025 amounted to UAH 397.3 billion, including UAH 53.6 billion in September, or 17.1% of total expenditures. For comparison, in the same period last year, such expenditures totaled UAH 363.9 billion, including UAH 32.5 billion in September.

According to the ministry, UAH 474.9 billion, or 17.6% of total expenditures, was directed toward social protection (pensions, benefits, and scholarships) in January–September 2025, up by UAH 63.1 billion, or 15.3%, year on year. In September alone, social spending reached UAH 55.1 billion, compared with UAH 35.1 billion in September last year.

Subsidies and current transfers to enterprises (institutions and organizations) totaled UAH 347.1 billion, or 12.3% of total expenditures, over the nine months, including UAH 33.6 billion in September. Compared with January–September 2024, this category rose by UAH 121.3 billion, or 54.5%.

Servicing the public debt cost the general fund UAH 246.3 billion, or 8.7% of total expenditures, for the nine months, including UAH 13 billion in September, up by UAH 28.8 billion year on year.

Finally, UAH 139.3 billion, or 4.9% of total expenditures, was allocated as transfers to local budgets during January–September 2025, including UAH 16 billion in September. Compared with the same period last year, these expenditures rose by UAH 8.5 billion, or 6.5%.

