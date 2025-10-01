Sybiha discusses key issues of protecting rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens with Special Envoy for Ukrainians to EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Ylva Johansson, Special Envoy for Ukrainians to the European Union.

According to the Foreign Ministry's press service, Sybiha expressed gratitude to Ilva Johansson for her personal, long-standing efforts to ensure the protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens in the EU and wished her continued success in this important area in her new position.

"We highly appreciate the European Union's unprecedented assistance to Ukrainians under the temporary protection mechanism. It remains crucial for Ukraine to provide maximum support to our citizens abroad, helping them preserve their national identity and maintain strong ties to their homeland," Sybiha noted.

The interlocutors discussed key issues related to protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainians in EU member states, ways to create the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland, and further cooperation in the context of approving a common approach by EU member states regarding Ukrainians who were forced to leave as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression.

The minister also informed the EU side about the digitalization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' consular services, which is intended to further improve the efficiency of consular services provided to Ukrainian citizens abroad by Ukrainian embassies and consulates.