21:13 30.09.2025

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with whom he discussed the summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP.

"We discussed the summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the resolution that Ukraine is preparing for the General Assembly. We expect that the world will support the need to return all Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia. We will present a draft resolution this year. We are working with countries to provide support," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The parties also discussed the situation at Zaporizhia NPP, which was occupied by the Russians.

"There is already the longest blackout there - the station has been cut off from power for the seventh day, the power grids have been damaged due to shelling. It is important that the world knows what the consequences may be. We are counting on an appropriate response," the president said.

In addition, he discussed with the UN Secretary General the situation in Gaza and the American initiative to establish peace.

"This is a strong initiative and we are ready to make our contribution to making the peace proposals work," Zelenskyy said.

