Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:59 30.09.2025

Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

2 min read
Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/08/24

The parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity party on Tuesday introduced amendments to the 2026 draft state budget (bill No. 14000), which propose redirecting UAH 200 billion from non-targeted expenses to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the political force said in the website.

"Today, this package of amendments has been registered. Of course, we will also support the increase in the provision of our teachers and doctors. But the first priority is the Ukrainian soldier. Let's make a gift on the eve of Defenders' Day, on the eve of October 1, and support the proposals of European Solidarity," MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday.

He said the amendments to the 2026 state budget were introduced on September 30, the last day when it is possible to register them.

"Our proposals are as follows. Sharply increase revenues from gambling, tobacco, and alcohol – the very things the authorities are profiting from. Stop spending money on bribes, various kickbacks, roads, and financing additional investment projects. And all these funds – amounting to UAH 200 billion – should be directed to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because if the Armed Forces are not provided for, Ukraine will not exist," Poroshenko said.

The MP insists that the money should be returned directly to the brigades' accounts. "We must increase the percentage of personal income tax paid by the military, which should remain in their accounts," the politician said.

The political force said that on Tuesday Poroshenko delivered another batch of aid for 16 units fighting in the eastern direction. The military received, in particular, 1,500 FPV drones, excavators, repair shops, washing and shower complexes, a truck, assault and evacuation ATVs, Shatro 5D electronic warfare complexes, Aspirin drone detectors, generators and charging stations, Starlinks, computer equipment and other electronics.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the draft law on the state budget as a basis of Ukraine for 2026 (No. 14000) provided that the funding for the security and defense sector is increased to the minimum necessary level. This was announced by committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) following the meeting on September 26.

Tags: #draft_state_budget #european_solidarity #poroshenko #afu

MORE ABOUT

12:19 30.09.2025
First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

12:47 26.09.2025
Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

19:02 25.09.2025
Russia receives funds for 1,000 Shaheds per day from transit via Druzhba oil pipeline

Russia receives funds for 1,000 Shaheds per day from transit via Druzhba oil pipeline

10:42 24.09.2025
Poroshenko, US chargé d'affaires discuss Ukrainian military needs, pressure on Russia

Poroshenko, US chargé d'affaires discuss Ukrainian military needs, pressure on Russia

16:23 23.09.2025
USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

12:03 20.09.2025
Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

13:49 19.09.2025
Rada takes draft state budget for further work

Rada takes draft state budget for further work

11:55 19.09.2025
Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

10:44 19.09.2025
All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko

All necessary procedures met in preparation for imposition of sanctions against Poroshenko – Svyrydenko

14:00 17.09.2025
Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

Poroshenko supported the agreement with Great Britain in the Verkhovna Rada as a step towards NATO

HOT NEWS

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

LATEST

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Occupiers intensify airstrikes on Ukraine after two-day decrease – General Staff

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine to participate in Madrid's LIBER intl book fair for second time – Ukrainian Book Institute

Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

AD
AD