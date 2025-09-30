Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/08/24

The parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity party on Tuesday introduced amendments to the 2026 draft state budget (bill No. 14000), which propose redirecting UAH 200 billion from non-targeted expenses to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the political force said in the website.

"Today, this package of amendments has been registered. Of course, we will also support the increase in the provision of our teachers and doctors. But the first priority is the Ukrainian soldier. Let's make a gift on the eve of Defenders' Day, on the eve of October 1, and support the proposals of European Solidarity," MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday.

He said the amendments to the 2026 state budget were introduced on September 30, the last day when it is possible to register them.

"Our proposals are as follows. Sharply increase revenues from gambling, tobacco, and alcohol – the very things the authorities are profiting from. Stop spending money on bribes, various kickbacks, roads, and financing additional investment projects. And all these funds – amounting to UAH 200 billion – should be directed to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because if the Armed Forces are not provided for, Ukraine will not exist," Poroshenko said.

The MP insists that the money should be returned directly to the brigades' accounts. "We must increase the percentage of personal income tax paid by the military, which should remain in their accounts," the politician said.

The political force said that on Tuesday Poroshenko delivered another batch of aid for 16 units fighting in the eastern direction. The military received, in particular, 1,500 FPV drones, excavators, repair shops, washing and shower complexes, a truck, assault and evacuation ATVs, Shatro 5D electronic warfare complexes, Aspirin drone detectors, generators and charging stations, Starlinks, computer equipment and other electronics.

As reported, the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the draft law on the state budget as a basis of Ukraine for 2026 (No. 14000) provided that the funding for the security and defense sector is increased to the minimum necessary level. This was announced by committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) following the meeting on September 26.