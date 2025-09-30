Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Verkhovna Rada is expecting the opening of the first cluster in Ukraine's negotiations on joining the European Union, Oleksandr Korniyenko, first deputy speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, has said.

"Another important stage on the path to the EU has been completed - all screening sessions for the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European legislation have been held. We expect that negotiations on the first cluster will be opened soon," Korniyenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He emphasized that for the first time in recent waves of EU enlargement, the country's parliament is directly participating in the negotiation process. Korniyenko recalled that as the first vice-speaker, he is a member of the national negotiating group, and more than 100 deputies are participants in working groups.

"With the support and assistance of Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, we are able to take confident steps in consolidating our efforts, which bring our state closer to full membership in the European family. Almost 200 deputies were involved in the screenings - online and in person in Brussels," Korniyenko emphasized.

The MP recalled that the negotiations were launched by the first Ukraine-EU intergovernmental conference in June 2024.

"In October, I personally participated in the third round of bilateral sessions between Ukraine and the European Commission within the framework of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, which was devoted to the following areas: "Economic criteria" and negotiating chapter 32 "Financial control," "Public administration reform" and "Functioning of democratic institutions," Korniyenko reported.

According to him, the presence of members of parliament at the negotiations allows us to inform European representatives in detail about Ukrainian legislation, explain why certain norms were adopted, defend a number of positions and maintain them, and implement European practices into national legislation more quickly. Korniyenko emphasized that the people's deputies, thanks to their active participation in the working groups, studied the necessary issues in depth and have the necessary expertise to make decisions.

"United by a common goal, ready for challenges, we are working to reach the final stage as soon as possible, when we hear that Ukraine has been granted EU member status!" he said.