Zelenskyy: Six more countries ready to join PURL initiative, fifth and sixth aid packages being agreed upon

Six more countries – Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg – have joined the PURL ((Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, which envisages sending American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries. The fifth and sixth packages are being agreed upon, and work has begun on filling out the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth packages, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“The PURL initiative is a high-value NATO mechanism that converts allied support into tangible capabilities for Ukraine. It allows us to procure defensive weapons we urgently need to save more lives, such as Patriots and other critical American equipment, and it is already delivering real results,” he said on X Tuesday.

According to the President, since August, our partners have financed several packages of American weapons for Ukraine: Netherlands: $578 million, 1st package; Denmark, Norway, Sweden together $495 million, 2nd package; Germany announced intentions to fund the 3rd package with $500 million, and Canada – to fund the 4th package with $500 million.

“The 5th and 6th packages are now being coordinated with the American side. As of now, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg have already announced their readiness to contribute to the upcoming 5th package,” Zelenskyy reported.

“Our target is to have $1B per month within the initiative to fully realize its potential. We are grateful to every partner for such important contributions. Together, we strengthen our defense, and bring a just and lasting peace closer,” Zelenskyy stressed.

According to the presidential website, six NATO member states have already funded four defense support packages for Ukraine totaling more than $2 billion under the PURL initiative (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List). This initiative, jointly established by NATO and the United States, was launched in August this year. Deliveries of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the United States has already finalized with Canada and Germany the composition of the third and fourth packages. The American side is currently coordinating the fifth and sixth packages with Ukraine. Work has also begun in parallel on the composition of the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth packages. Work has also begun in parallel on the composition of the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth packages. Ukraine expects to ensure additional funding for this initiative in October, with the overall goal of adding $1 billion to it every month.

As reported, on July 14, 2025, the United States and NATO signed the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List agreement, which provides for the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries.