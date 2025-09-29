Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

On the 84th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed in the Nazi massacre.

“Even during the war, we never forget the tragedy of Babyn Yar, the tragedy of the Holocaust. This tragedy was so immense because the world was too slow and silently watched as the fascists carried out their aggression. The tragedy of Babyn Yar is an example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression,” he said on X Monday.

Zelenskyy noted that the Nazis killed approximately one hundred thousand people at Babyn Yar during their occupation. “At Babyn Yar, the Nazis killed about one hundred thousand people during the occupation. They destroyed almost the entire Jewish community of Kyiv, as well as representatives of other nationalities. Eternal memory to all the victims,” the President of Ukraine added.