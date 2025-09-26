Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:20 26.09.2025

Syrsky reports significant AFU successes near Dobropillia

2 min read
Syrsky reports significant AFU successes near Dobropillia
Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

On the Dobropillia axis, approximately 360 square kilometers have been liberated and cleared of the enemy, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

“The territory that has been liberated is currently 168 square kilometers, cleared of sabotage groups - about 182 square kilometers. What is the difference here? The liberated territory is the one that was under the control of the enemy. And the cleared territory is the territory where the enemy’s sabotage groups penetrated, but he did not finally take it under control,” said Syrsky during a meeting with journalists.

That is, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized, a total of approximately 360 square kilometers have been liberated and cleared of the enemy as of today.

“And this process continues,” he added.

Syrsky recalled that since the beginning of the summer, there has been a change in the enemy’s tactics - he has switched to a new tactic - “thousands of cuts”, which consists in the simultaneous use of a large number of small assault groups - 4-6 servicemen, who attack using the terrain, ravines, landings, with the main task - to penetrate the territory of Ukraine as deeply as possible. The enemy is trying to get out, accumulate, pass again and then attack Ukrainian objects in depth, paralyze logistics, troop rotation, destroy supplies, and thus capture the territory without using a large number of troops.

AFU’s commander-in-chief said the enemy will continue to use reserves, moving them.

He separately noted “the very successful actions of our assault regiments and Airborne Assault Troops, which showed high training and motivation, and in practice proved their high efficiency.”

Tags: #dobropillia

MORE ABOUT

11:49 14.08.2025
Situation on Dobropillia axis 'stabilizing'

Situation on Dobropillia axis 'stabilizing'

19:24 24.07.2025
Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

13:34 08.03.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

Zelenskyy on strike on Dobropillia: Everything that helps Putin finance war must break

11:03 08.03.2025
As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

As result of night strike on Dobropillia 11 killed, 30 wounded; total of 20 dead in Donetsk region

HOT NEWS

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

LATEST

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

Ukraine bans three high-ranking Hungarian military officials – FM Sybiha

AD
AD