Syrsky reports significant AFU successes near Dobropillia

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

On the Dobropillia axis, approximately 360 square kilometers have been liberated and cleared of the enemy, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

“The territory that has been liberated is currently 168 square kilometers, cleared of sabotage groups - about 182 square kilometers. What is the difference here? The liberated territory is the one that was under the control of the enemy. And the cleared territory is the territory where the enemy’s sabotage groups penetrated, but he did not finally take it under control,” said Syrsky during a meeting with journalists.

That is, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized, a total of approximately 360 square kilometers have been liberated and cleared of the enemy as of today.

“And this process continues,” he added.

Syrsky recalled that since the beginning of the summer, there has been a change in the enemy’s tactics - he has switched to a new tactic - “thousands of cuts”, which consists in the simultaneous use of a large number of small assault groups - 4-6 servicemen, who attack using the terrain, ravines, landings, with the main task - to penetrate the territory of Ukraine as deeply as possible. The enemy is trying to get out, accumulate, pass again and then attack Ukrainian objects in depth, paralyze logistics, troop rotation, destroy supplies, and thus capture the territory without using a large number of troops.

AFU’s commander-in-chief said the enemy will continue to use reserves, moving them.

He separately noted “the very successful actions of our assault regiments and Airborne Assault Troops, which showed high training and motivation, and in practice proved their high efficiency.”