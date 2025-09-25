Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/12

With the money Russia receives from the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline through the territory of Ukraine, it is capable of producing a thousand Shaheed type strike drones per day, or 350,000 per year, says Ukrainian MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko.

"Stop transiting Russian energy resources through Ukrainian territory. It all depends on you. Even though we are blocking Russian energy exports worldwide, nearly $25 million worth of Russian oil transits Ukraine daily, amounting to over $7 billion annually. These $7 billion enable Russia to purchase additional weapons," Poroshenko said.

According to the political force's website, in a comment to journalists, the politician reminded that the current government had signed an extension to the Russian oil transit contract, which was set to expire in December 2019. "With the money that goes through Ukrainian territory, Russia can buy up to 350,000 Shaheds. This means up to a thousand Shaheds per day. Every Kyiv resident, every Ukrainian knows what Shaheds and their attacks are," Poroshenko said.

He reported that European Solidarity has registered a corresponding resolution in the Verkhovna Rada.

"I do not rule out that we will appeal to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate a possible conflict of interest, because part of the oil products produced from Russian oil is returned to Ukraine at subsidized prices. And dishonest businessmen, according to information we have from law enforcement sources, receive corrupt profits," Poroshenko emphasized.