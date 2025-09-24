Interfax-Ukraine
10:19 24.09.2025

Air Force neutralizes 126 Russian UAVs overnight, hits at seven locations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 126 of the 152 enemy UAVs that attacked the territory of Ukraine. Some 26 strike UAVs were hit at seven locations, with hits at seven locations and debris falling at two locations, the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

“On the night of September 24 (from 18:00 on September 23), the enemy attacked with 152 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 80 of them are Shahed UAVs,” the AF said.

According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, 126 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and drones of other types were shot down/suppressed in the north, south, east and center of the country. However, 26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, as well UAV debris falling at two locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Overall effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense last night was 82.9%.

