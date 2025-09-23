Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a journalist asked Trump whether he believed that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they invade their airspace.

"Yes, I do," Trump replied.