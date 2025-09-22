Sybiha proposes Oman to play role in peace process, invites Omani counterpart to visit Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi at the UN headquarters, in particular, he suggested Oman to play a role in the peace process.

"We discussed peace efforts and our work to organize the meeting of leaders to speed up the end to the war. I proposed Oman to play a role in the peace process with its authoritative voice. We discussed ways to develop our mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas, from agriculture to technology and trade," he said on the X social network.

Sybiha said Ukraine opened an embassy in Muscat, demonstrating Ukraine's willingess to strengthen ties.

"I also invited my colleague to visit Ukraine," the minister added.

In turn, Al Busaidi, following the meeting with Sybiha, stated on the X social network that they "discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and examined key regional and global developments."

"Oman remains committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic solutions," the foreign minister added.

As reported, on September 21-26, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha will participate as part of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the events of the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In addition to President Zelenskyy's speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly, the program of the visit includes a number of important events with the participation of the Head of State, in particular, the Fifth Summit of the International Crimea Platform, a high-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.

Along with participating in the program of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga will hold a number of separate events, including a thematic discussion on energy sustainability and green recovery in Ukraine, a meeting of the Group of Friends on Holding Russia Accountable for Aggression against Ukraine, a speech at the G20 ministerial meeting, and open debates of the UN Security Council.

A number of bilateral and multilateral talks are planned between the President of Ukraine and the Minister of Foreign Affairs with colleagues from different regions of the world - from Europe and North America to Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.