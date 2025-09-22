Ukrainian Defense Forces advance in Dobropillia direction – Syrsky

Photo: https://t.me/osirskiy

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations on the Dobropillia axis, Ukrainian soldiers are advancing, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"Over the past day, control over 1.3 sq km was restored, and the enemy was searched and destroyed in the territory of 2.1 sq km of the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region. Assault units advanced from 200 m to 2.5 km in some directions," he said on Telegram on Monday.

During the fighting, 43 occupiers were destroyed, the total losses of the enemy were 65 people. 11 units of military equipment were also destroyed (artillery systems – four, UAVs - six, motorcycles - one).

According to Syrsky, in total, during the operation, as of 00:00 on September 22, 2025, 164.5 sq km were liberated, 180.8 sq km were cleared of enemy groups. Control over seven settlements has been restored, nine have been cleared of enemy groups.

The total losses of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropol direction are 2,696 people, of which 1,492 are irretrievable. The replenishment of the "exchange fund" for the return of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity is ongoing. The occupiers also lost 856 units of weapons and military equipment. Of these: tanks - 12, armored combat vehicles - 38, artillery systems - 175, MLRS - 5, automotive equipment - 441, motorcycles and ATVs - 58, special equipment – 1 and UAVs - 173.