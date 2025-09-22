Ukrainians trust political opponents less than their own politicians – Rating Group poll

Ukrainians trust people with different political views the least, according to the results of the sociological study "Problems of Social Cohesion in Ukraine," conducted by Rating Group on July 20-22.

Only 12% declare trust in people with different views, while 60% do not trust them, and 39% do not trust them at all.

But only 21% of respondents trust politicians from the party they sympathize with, with only 8% completely, while 58% do not trust them, with 46% completely.

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (95%) trust their family members, with 86% completely, and only 1% expressed distrust. 64% of respondents trust their friends (14% do not trust them), residents of Ukraine in general - 36% versus 23%, residents of their locality - 30% versus 29%.

Some 21% of respondents said they trust people of a different nationality, 44% do not trust them, and 28% do not trust them at all. 15% of respondents trust people they have never met before, and 53% do not trust them.

Some 63% of respondents trust volunteer organizations (29% completely), 13% do not trust them (only 5% at all). 30% of respondents trust public organizations (22% completely), 33% do not trust them (17% at all).

Some 25% of respondents trust local authorities (9% completely), 48% do not trust them (31% at all). 24% of respondents trust central authorities (only 7% completely), 50% do not trust them (33% at all).

There is no significant dependence in these answers on the macro-region of Ukraine, age, wealth and type of settlement, only respondents aged 51 and over tend to trust politicians of the party they sympathize with, as well as unknown people, significantly more often. In contrast, the poor trust the central government significantly less, while maintaining an average level of trust in local authorities.

During the war, 19% received help only from relatives, 9% from other people, 31% from both relatives and other people. 13% admitted that they had to cope on their own, and 28% said that they did not have such a need.

At the same time, 51% said that they themselves helped both relatives and other people (8% - only relatives, 27% - mostly non-relatives), 5% claim that they did not have such an opportunity, and 11% did not see such a need.

The SATI survey surveyed 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over in all government-controlled regions where Ukrainian mobile communications were available at the time of the survey. The results are weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The representativeness error of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.2%.