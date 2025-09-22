One in nine Ukrainians want to leave permanently, nearly one in five among youth – Rating Group poll

Only 11% of Ukrainians say they would like to go abroad for permanent residence, while 88% would not, according to the results of the sociological study "Problems of Social Cohesion in Ukraine," conducted by Rating Group on July 20-22.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion in 2020, 27% of Ukrainians wanted to go abroad for permanent residence, but in 2022 this figure dropped to 9%.

In western Ukraine, the highest number of people want to go abroad - 13% of respondents, the lowest number in the east - 8%. The poor want to go abroad most often (20%), but the low-income ones least often (7%).

Among young people (18-25 years old), almost every fifth person wants to go abroad (19%), while among those over 51 - only every twentieth person (5%).

The desire to leave does not depend on the type of settlement and almost does not depend on the presence of relatives abroad, although those who have such relatives want to leave a little more often (14% versus 10% of those who do not have relatives there).

During the study, 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed using the SATI method in all government-controlled regions where Ukrainian mobile communications were available at the time of the survey. The results are weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The representativeness error of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.2%.