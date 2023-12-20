Facts

07:41 20.12.2023

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Klitschko among top three public figures trusted by Ukrainians – KIIS

3 min read
In December, 77% of respondents expressed confidence in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (the indicator decreased from 90% in May 2022), 69% - to volunteer Serhiy Prytula (confidence indicators deteriorated slightly), 52% - to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko (74% trusted him in May). This is evidenced by a survey conducted on December 4-10, 2023 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

At the same time, 22% of respondents expressed distrust of Zelenskyy (in May 2022, the figure was 7%), 25% for Prytula, 43% for Klitschko (in May 2022, the figure reached 18%).

At the same time, 62% of respondents replied that they trust the president as an institution, 20% chose the answer "it's hard to say", 18% do not trust. Also, 77% of respondents replied that they trust Zelenskyy as a person, 1% - "it's hard to say", 22% - do not trust.

The group of politicians trusted by a fairly significant part of respondents, although they have a negative balance of trust and distrust, includes Andriy Yermak: 33% trust him, 51% do not trust him ( (in May 2022, the ratio was 43% against 23%). Some 27% trust Petro Poroshenko: 68% do not trust him (in May 2022, the ratio was 16% versus 80%). "Poroshenko is the only one who has better confidence indicators now than in May 2022," KIIS noted. Also in this group, Dmytro Razumkov, who is trusted by 25%, is not trusted by 37% (in May 2022 it was 35% against 25%), although in his case it should be taken into account that 33% do not know him.

In addition, the list includes Yulia Tymoshenko, who is now trusted by 10%, is not trusted by 87% (in May 2022, 18% trusted her, 74% did not trust her), Yuriy Boiko is trusted by 9%, not trusted by 71% (previously the ratio was 11% against 66%).

It is noted that the attitude of Ukrainians towards Oleksiy Arestovych has become "diametrically opposed." In May 2022, the majority of respondents trusted him: 62% against 21% who did not trust him. As of December 2023, 11% trust him, 78% do not trust him.

The survey was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,200 adult respondents from all controlled regions of Ukraine.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.

