Press Conferences

14:28 26.06.2024

Officials, political parties, parliament, courts remain the least trusted by over 70% of Ukrainian citizens – survey

3 min read
Officials, political parties, parliament, courts remain the least trusted by over 70% of Ukrainian citizens – survey

Among state and public institutions, surveyed Ukrainians distrust officials (the state apparatus) the most at 78.5%, followed by political parties at 77.5%, the Verkhovna Rada at 76%, and courts at 73%.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service from June 6 to 12, 2024, presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Most respondents express distrust towards the state apparatus (officials) (78.5%), political parties (77.5%), the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (76%), courts (the judicial system as a whole) (73%), the government of Ukraine (73%), the prosecution (64%), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (63%), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (62%), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (62%), and commercial banks (58%). Ukrainian media are distrusted by 50% of respondents. Also, distrust is more frequently expressed than trust towards trade unions (49% do not trust them, while 25% do)," stated the Razumkov Center's press release following the survey.

Trust among state and public institutions is most frequently expressed towards the Armed Forces of Ukraine (90% of respondents trust them), volunteer organizations (81%), volunteer battalions (80%), and the State Emergency Service (79%). The National Guard of Ukraine is trusted by 75%, the State Border Guard Service by 71%, the Church by 63%, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine by 61%, the Security Service of Ukraine by 61%, public organizations by 56.5%, and the head of the city (town, village) where the respondent lives by 51%. The president of Ukraine is trusted by 50%.

Trust is more frequently expressed than distrust towards the National Police of Ukraine (49% and 43%, respectively), the National Bank of Ukraine (48% and 42%, respectively), and the city (town, village) council where the respondent lives (45% and 46%, respectively). Trust and distrust towards the Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada (the Commissioner for Human Rights) are expressed almost equally (39% and 39%, respectively).

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center from June 6 to 12, 2024, as part of the Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The survey is carried out by Pact in Ukraine. Its content is the sole responsibility of Pact and its partners and does not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States government. A total of 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in the regions of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, and the city of Kyiv (in the regions of Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, only in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and not affected by hostilities).

The survey was conducted using a stratified multi-stage sampling method with random selection. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of early 2022 (by age, gender, and type of settlement).

Tags: #trust #conference #survey #razumkov_center

MORE ABOUT

18:24 26.06.2024
Share of economic optimists among Ukrainians shrinks from 31% to 29.3% - survey

Share of economic optimists among Ukrainians shrinks from 31% to 29.3% - survey

14:45 26.06.2024
Some 80% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, relative majority see victory as restoring borders to Jan 2014 – survey

Some 80% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, relative majority see victory as restoring borders to Jan 2014 – survey

14:00 26.06.2024
Most Ukrainians negatively view idea of holding elections before the end of the war – survey

Most Ukrainians negatively view idea of holding elections before the end of the war – survey

13:52 26.06.2024
Survey: 33% of Ukrainians believe events in Ukraine developing in right direction, 47% of opposite opinion

Survey: 33% of Ukrainians believe events in Ukraine developing in right direction, 47% of opposite opinion

13:52 26.06.2024
Most Ukrainians negatively view idea of holding elections before the end of the war – survey

Most Ukrainians negatively view idea of holding elections before the end of the war – survey

13:51 26.06.2024
Some 54% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 50% trust president as social institution – survey

Some 54% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, 50% trust president as social institution – survey

17:16 25.06.2024
Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

13:30 14.06.2024
Results of the joint research of Active Group and Experts Club on the attitude of Ukrainians to the countries of East Asia and the Middle East

Results of the joint research of Active Group and Experts Club on the attitude of Ukrainians to the countries of East Asia and the Middle East

20:01 11.06.2024
Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

13:43 10.06.2024
Korniyenko leads Rada delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Korniyenko leads Rada delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Russian authorities systematically apply resettlement policy to Ukrainians in occupied territories – analytical report

More than 300 MW of domestic and 90 MW of industrial solar plants appear in Ukraine during two years of war – SEAU head

Ukrainian exporters and the Cabinet of Ministers should accelerate decarbonization in view of the entry into force of the CBAM mechanism in the EU from 2026

Clear Energy intends to install 80 MW gas-piston generation by year end - head of supervisory board

Mandatory use of at least 5% biofuel in motor gasoline will bring more than $1 bln to budget annually - MHP Eco Energy president

Clear Energy fails to return three 22 MW biomass TPPs to grid due to problems with raw materials – board head

Pig farming has every chance of returning to record production levels, entering export

Entrepreneurs ready to join development of best business development practices, but govt trying not to hear them - head of Kyiv Udar

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Kyiv presents an assessment of public opinion regarding performance of Ukrainian authorities and institutions

AD
AD
AD
AD