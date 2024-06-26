Officials, political parties, parliament, courts remain the least trusted by over 70% of Ukrainian citizens – survey

Among state and public institutions, surveyed Ukrainians distrust officials (the state apparatus) the most at 78.5%, followed by political parties at 77.5%, the Verkhovna Rada at 76%, and courts at 73%.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service from June 6 to 12, 2024, presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Most respondents express distrust towards the state apparatus (officials) (78.5%), political parties (77.5%), the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (76%), courts (the judicial system as a whole) (73%), the government of Ukraine (73%), the prosecution (64%), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (63%), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (62%), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (62%), and commercial banks (58%). Ukrainian media are distrusted by 50% of respondents. Also, distrust is more frequently expressed than trust towards trade unions (49% do not trust them, while 25% do)," stated the Razumkov Center's press release following the survey.

Trust among state and public institutions is most frequently expressed towards the Armed Forces of Ukraine (90% of respondents trust them), volunteer organizations (81%), volunteer battalions (80%), and the State Emergency Service (79%). The National Guard of Ukraine is trusted by 75%, the State Border Guard Service by 71%, the Church by 63%, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine by 61%, the Security Service of Ukraine by 61%, public organizations by 56.5%, and the head of the city (town, village) where the respondent lives by 51%. The president of Ukraine is trusted by 50%.

Trust is more frequently expressed than distrust towards the National Police of Ukraine (49% and 43%, respectively), the National Bank of Ukraine (48% and 42%, respectively), and the city (town, village) council where the respondent lives (45% and 46%, respectively). Trust and distrust towards the Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada (the Commissioner for Human Rights) are expressed almost equally (39% and 39%, respectively).

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center from June 6 to 12, 2024, as part of the Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The survey is carried out by Pact in Ukraine. Its content is the sole responsibility of Pact and its partners and does not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States government. A total of 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in the regions of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, and the city of Kyiv (in the regions of Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, only in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and not affected by hostilities).

The survey was conducted using a stratified multi-stage sampling method with random selection. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of early 2022 (by age, gender, and type of settlement).