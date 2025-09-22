Ukrainians rank war victory above family and personal health – Rating Group poll

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (62%) named victory in the war as the most important thing in life, while 53% named family and loved ones, according to the results of the sociological study "Problems of Social Cohesion in Ukraine," conducted by Rating Group on July 20-22.

Having the opportunity to choose no more than three options, 34% named their own health as the most important, 26% - the independence of Ukraine, 20% - its restoration, 18% - the preservation of the language, culture and identity, 14% - the cohesion of the Ukrainian nation. Only 12% named the opportunity for self-realization and development as the most important, 11% - personal freedom and 9% - material well-being.

Some 76% are optimistic about the future of Ukraine, 72% about their own future, and the same number claim that they can independently cope with their own problems. Approximately 10% of respondents gave a negative answer to all three questions. At the same time, only 44% are convinced that the state will make the right decision in a crisis situation (32% do not believe so).

There is no significant dependence in these answers on the macroregion of Ukraine, age, wealth and type of settlement.

The absolute majority of Ukrainians identify themselves as citizens of Ukraine (81% out of 10 on a 10-point scale, average value 9.4), a representative of their ethnic group or nation (60% out of 10 out of 10, average index 8.6), a resident of their region (46% out of 10 and another 6% out of 9 out of 10, average value 8). The index of self-identification as Europeans is currently at 5.8, as a Soviet person - 1.3 (64% identify themselves this way on a 0-point scale).

At the same time, self-identification by citizenship, ethnicity and place of residence is almost independent of the macro-region of Ukraine, age, wealth and type of settlement, but residents of the west (6.3) and the center identify themselves as Europeans more often than residents of the south and east of the country (4.7), and are more well-off (6.5) than the poor (4.3). Self-identification as a Soviet person is higher among the poor (index 2), people older than 51 years (1.8), residents of the south of the country (1.9), and is also slightly higher among residents of villages (1.5).

During the study, 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed using the SATI method in all government-controlled regions where Ukrainian mobile communications were available at the time of the survey. The results are weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The representativeness error of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.2%.