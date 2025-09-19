Stefanishyna, Kellogg discuss Ukrainian-US initiatives incl drone agreement

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna reported on Friday's meeting with U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed the results of his recent visit to Ukraine and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly next week. We discussed Ukrainian-American initiatives that will strengthen our strategic partnership, including the large-scale drone agreement that Ukraine proposed to the United States," she said on Facebook.

The ambassador said Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace and consistently supports President Trump's proposals to "unblock diplomacy and stop the killings that Russian aggression causes every day."

"I am pleased to continue working with General Kellogg and his team in Washington to promote peace secured for future generations by security guarantees," Stefanishyna said.